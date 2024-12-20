Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

U.S. diplomats met on Friday in Damascus, Syria, with Ahmed al-Sharaa (better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohamad al-Golani), the new leader of the Arab country and of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist organization that led the offensives that resulted in the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime after more than 54 years in power.

The State Department said the meeting discussed, among other issues, the principles of the transition period in Syria following the overthrow of al-Assad.

A close source told the Syrian newspaper Al Watan that the meeting was "good and useful." The newspaper added that, among other things, the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and the removal of HTS from the list of terrorist organizations were discussed.

A press conference planned by the U.S. delegation was canceled due to security concerns, a U.S. official told the media.

The visit, the first official one by U.S. officials in more than a decade, also included delegations from the United Nations (U.N.) and other countries.

West seeks formation of inclusive government in Syria

The visit by U.S. diplomats and European representatives is part of the West's intention to influence the new Syrian authorities to form a government that is inclusive of different sectors of society in a country plagued by sharp divisions and a civil war that has been raging for more than 13 years.

The U.S. delegation includes Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs; Roger Carstens, Joe Biden's presidential envoy for hostage affairs; and Daniel Rubinstein, senior advisor to the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

The officials also plan to meet with representatives of civil society, political activists and leaders of different communities, among others.

In 2012, the United States severed relations with Syria and closed its embassy in Damascus.