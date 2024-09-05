Hunter Biden pleads guilty in $1.4 million tax evasion case; could face up to 17 years in prison

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

This Thursday, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges related to tax evasion in a Los Angeles court, in a case that has been the focus of public scrutiny due to implications of abuse of power and corruption. The investigation, which spanned more than five years, revealed how Hunter leveraged the prestige of his last name to secure lucrative contracts overseas, while dealing with an unchecked addiction to alcohol and drugs, and without paying the taxes related to those contracts.

Tax evasion charges and accusations.

Hunter Biden was charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors related to approximately $1.4 million in taxes owed, which have since been settled. Special prosecutor David Weiss alleged that Hunter engaged in a scheme over four years to evade paying federal taxes from 2016 through 2019. Weiss also alleged that Hunter filed false tax returns for 2018 and subverted the payroll and withholding tax process for his company, Owasco PC, by removing millions of dollars from the withholding process designed to ensure tax compliance.

In addition, it was alleged that Hunter spent millions on a lavish lifestyle instead of complying with his tax obligations and failed to pay overdue taxes pertaining to the 2015 tax year.

The penalties at stake

Unlike what is expected in many high-profile cases, the guilty plea was not part of a deal to reduce his sentence, and could result in a significant conviction. Hunter Biden could face a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison or a fine of up to $1.3 million. In addition, he could face an additional sentence of up to 25 years in prison after being convicted of lying on a gun firearms application in Delaware in June.

Impact in an election year.

The court proceedings have had a major media and political impact, although the importance of the case has diminished on the national stage since President Biden decided to withdraw from the presidential race in July. However, the personal stakes for Hunter are now higher, and his legal team will try to secure the lightest possible sentence.