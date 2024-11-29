Biden criticizes Trump over tariffs: 'I think it’s a counterproductive thing to do'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Biden took aim at Donald Trump's economic plan. The still-president questioned the president-elect's agenda, particularly the promise to impose tariffs as a bargaining chip. Indeed, the Republican has promised tariffs of up to 25% on any product coming from Mexico or Canada, if these countries do not help the United States stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs entering through the northern and southern borders.

Biden greeted firefighters and police officers in Nantucket, Massachusetts, to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. While he had avoided opining on Trump's announcements, he told reporters present that he hoped Trump would "reconsider" the tariffs.

"We’re surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies, Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships," he added.

Trump pressed the Mexican and Canadian leaders before taking office to try to end the border crisis.

"Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power and, until they do, it is time for them to pay a very high price!" he recently wrote on Truth Social.

After Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president, threatened to respond to Trump's tariffs, the two spoke on the phone to smooth over the situation and assess solutions for the border.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," the president-elect wrote on the social networking site Truth. "We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!" celebrated Trump.