Trump wishes ‘radical left lunatics’ a Happy Thanksgiving

28 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump wished a happy Thanksgiving to all Americans, without any exception, including his political and ideological adversaries.

On the last Thanksgiving before returning to the White House, the president-elect took to his X profile to commemorate the date and wish a good celebration, even to "Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country."

Unlike this year, on Thanksgiving Day 2023, Trump was more specific and remembered certain people who tried to frame him, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James, or “Trump Hating” Judge Arthur Engoron, in addition to “Crooked” Joe Biden.