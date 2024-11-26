Kamala Harris considers running for governor of California and for president in 2028: 'I am staying in the fight'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

After a resounding defeat in the presidential election, Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, has chosen to keep a low public profile. Privately, however, she is taking strategic steps that reflect her intention to stay in the political scene to run for president again in 2028.

Although publicly she has remained silent, Harris has reiterated on several occasions that she does not plan to retire from politics. "I am staying in the fight," she has said in phone calls and even in her defeat acceptance speech.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris declared during her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by Politico, the vice president, who faced strong questioning over her performance both in the White House and on the campaign trail, has instructed her advisers to keep several policy options open. Among them are a possible presidential candidacy in 2028 or running for governor of California in 2026.

A contested leadership

In the short term, Harris must fulfill her role as vice president until January 20, when she will certify the election results and participate in the inauguration of his opponent, Donald Trump. Meanwhile, her team is working to define the right moment to make a pronouncement on the role she wishes to play within the Democratic Party. However, among her own allies there are doubts about her ability to regain lost leadership.

The California dilemma

A possible run for California governorship faces significant challenges as well. While Harris may have an early lead in the polls, the office requires a dedication that could interfere with any plans for a future presidential campaign. In addition, challenges in the state, such as the housing crisis, crime and the high cost of living, would test her ability to manage.