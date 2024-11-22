Exclusive interview with Rep. Juan Ciscomani: 'When Hispanics go out to vote, they are given attention and respect'

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Reelected Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) spoke exclusively with Karina Yapor, host and executive producer of VOZ.

During the conversation, Yapor asked Rep. Ciscomani about the importance of the Hispanic vote in the recent general election of 2024, the border crisis that still plagues the country, the cities and states that have demonstrated against President-elect Donald Trump's massive deportation plan, and what priorities the House of Representatives plans to focus on.

"The Hispanic vote played a critical role in this election," Ciscomani said. "And I feel like we've been playing it for a while now, but this time there was a lot of attention given to the Hispanic vote. A lot of attention to the value of the Hispanic vote."

"And we also showed up in big numbers. This was great proof that when we Hispanics show up to vote, we are given attention and respect for the voice that we have, which is a loud, big, strong voice," the representative added. "And in this election it was definitely felt. We broadly support the conservative agenda to improve the economy, secure the border and give us the respect that the United States deserves worldwide."

In the general election, with 50% of the vote, the Mexican-born congressman prevailed over Democrat Kirsten Engel and won reelection to Arizona's 6th district in a crucial battle for control of the lower house.