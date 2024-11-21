Senate overwhelmingly rejects Bernie Sanders' proposals to stop arms shipments to Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected three proposals put forward by ultra-left Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, known for his anti-Israel stances, which aimed to stop the transfer of military weapons to Israel in the context of the war in the Gaza Strip that broke out after the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorist groups in the south of the Jewish state.

Sanders' proposals were resoundingly rejected. As expected, most of the support came from Democratic senators. However, the "no" votes were cast by members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

The Biden Administration also opposed the proposals, arguing that supplying the military equipment to Israel is a long-term security investment, pointing out that the Jewish state must confront the threat from Iran and other hostile actors in the region.

Criticism and support for Sanders' proposals



Bernie Sanders defended his initiatives by pointing out that military support for Israel violates US laws prohibiting the sale of arms to those who violate human rights.

"It's time to tell the Netanyahu government that it cannot use American taxpayer dollars or our weapons to violate US law, international law and our moral values," Sanders said.

Those who opposed the proposals argued that they come at an inopportune time, as Israel faces significant threats, such as those posed by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

Chuck Schumer, Senate majority leader, criticized Sanders' proposals noting that Israel is surrounded by enemies who seek to exterminate it.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed that such initiatives give a message to "the enemies of Israel, and the enemies of peace, that if they just stick with it they will win."

What did Sanders' proposals seek to achieve?



Sanders' first proposal, which sought to stop sending tank shells, was rejected by a vote of 79 to 18. The second, which sought to suspend the supply of mortars, drew 78 oppositions against 10 supporters. And the last, which sought to block the shipment of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits used to convert conventional bombs into high-precision guided munitions, was rejected by 80 votes to 17.