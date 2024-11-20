US vetoes UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire for not making it conditional on hostage release

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, which included an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, along with the release of hostages held by Hamas, but did not link the two issues.

The resolution, which had the remaining 14 council members voting in favor, was rejected because of the U.S. veto.

Reuters reported that Robert Wood, U.S. deputy U.N. ambassador, said his country had stated that it would only support a resolution linking the immediate release of the hostages to the ceasefire.

Wood added that the proposed resolution would have sent a "dangerous message" to the Hamas terrorist group that "there's no need to come back to the negotiating table."

Before the Security Council debate took place, Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the U.N., argued that this resolution would benefit Hamas and harm the hostages, which is why it is crucial to link the release of the hostages to the ceasefire.