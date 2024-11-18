Relatives of American Oct. 7 victims file lawsuit against Iran

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Relatives of American victims of the Oct. 7 massacre, as well as loved ones of soldiers killed in the war in the Gaza Strip, filed a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Washington against Iran, whose government they accused of providing support for the brutal attack, during which some 1,200 people were killed and another 240 abducted, The New York Times reported.

The lawsuit, based primarily on documents seized from Hamas in Gaza, shows Iran's backing and funding of Hamas and other terrorist groups seeking to exterminate Israel, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Lebanese Islamist organization Hezbollah.

It was during that meeting that Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza who was recently eliminated by Israel, stated that the terrorist group was seeking an additional $7 million per month from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. to finance the attack, which was called the "big project."

Among the 37 families of victims named in the lawsuit is Israel's next U.S. ambassador, Yechiel Leiter, whose son was killed in combat in Gaza in late 2023.