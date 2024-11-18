Texas toughens its fight against border crossings as other states get ready to welcome illegal immigrants after Trump's victory

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump promised to have a secure border policy. Several states are deepening their operations to deal with illegal immigration.

For example, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott explained that the state is moving forward with Operation Lone Star. The Republican said he is committed to applying all the tools to curb the immigration crisis.

"Texas will continue to deploy every tool and strategy available under our historic border mission to protect and defend our state and our nation," Governor Abbott posted on social media.

In that sense, Abbott highlighted that Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by more than 86%. He highlighted that fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer immigrants to transport to sanctuary cities.

In addition, the governor shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing border barriers in preparation for a possible mass migration, according to the official Texas government website.

Meanwhile, other states such as Illinois and Massachusetts assured that they will remain sanctuaries and defend illegal immigrants against a possible mass deportation operation by Trump.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker maintained that he will make sure that all actions taken regarding immigration comply, in his view, with the laws.

"I am going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants. They are residents of our state," Pritzker told MSNBC in remarks picked up by Fox.

Similar is the position of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who stressed that she will use every option to give protection to undocumented immigrants.

"Every tool in the tool box has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states and to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle," Healey said.

She also noted that his state's law enforcement will not assist in mass deportations of illegal immigrants if the president-elect decides to implement such an immigration plan.

"No, absolutely not," Healey replied in a conversation with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

The president-elect has been clear about his secure-borders immigration policy in the face of the ongoing border crisis in the country. In fact, two weeks ago, the Republican said that from his first day in office that he will put an end to what he described as an immigration invasion and will begin to restore the nation. He mentioned the case of young women who have been killed by illegal immigrants.

"The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ENDS, and the restoration of our country BEGINS. When you vote on Tuesday, vote in honor of Jocelyn, and Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin, and every American who has been stolen from us," Trump said.

This week, the president responded to a message from Tom Fitton, a conservative activist, in which he indicated that Trump is preparing to declare a national emergency and will use military resources to address the immigration crisis.

Trump quoted Fitton's message and wrote: "True."