Massachusetts' Democratic governor refuses to deport illegal immigrants

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey assured that her state's law enforcement will not assist in mass deportations of illegal immigrants if President-elect Donald Trump decides to implement that immigration plan.

"No, absolutely not," Healey responded in a conversation with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, reported by The Hill, when asked for her position on the issue.

The Democrat also threatened to challenge Trump's future immigration plan in court. The Republican is only days away from winning an election in which he has received strong support from Americans.

"I think that the key here is that every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states, and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle," Healey said.

The president-elect has been clear about his immigration policy of secure borders in the face of the border crisis in the country. In fact, last week, the Republican said that on his first day in office he will put an end to what he described as an immigration invasion and will begin to restore the nation. He mentioned the cases of young women who have been killed by illegal immigrants.

"The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ENDS, and the restoration of our country BEGINS. When you vote on Tuesday, vote in honor of Jocelyn, and Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin, and every American who has been stolen from us," Trump said.

Moreover, Trump insisted during a rally in Kinston (North Carolina) that immigrants who murder Americans should be given the death penalty.

"I am hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer, and I will ban all sanctuary cities in the United States of America," the former president said during the political event.