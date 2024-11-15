Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is looking for employees: Here are the requirements

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

One of the major developments Donald Trump is bringing to the White House after his resounding election victory is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at restructuring government spending and implementing cuts. The commission, which will be headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is looking for employees.

The DOGE used the launch of its X profile to publish the requirements to be a part of the new commission.

"We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting," wrote the commission led by Musk and Ramaswamy. "If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants."

Trump expressed confidence in Musk and Ramaswamy to transform federal bureaucracy, with the goal of improving efficiency and quality of life for Americans. He stressed that the project aims to eliminate $6.5 trillion in wasteful annual government spending.

The president-elect hopes to complete this mission no later than July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump asserted that a smaller, more efficient government will be "the perfect gift" to the United States on this historic celebration.