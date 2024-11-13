Trump appoints Jewish friend and investor Steve Witkoff as special envoy for the Middle East

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump appointed Steve Witkoff as the new special envoy for the Middle East. The president-elect continues to shape his cabinet and group of closest officials and advisers for his second administration. Witkoff is a personal friend of Trump and a prominent New York businessman.

Witkoff was golfing with Trump during the second assassination attempt in Florida. The two met while Witkoff was working as a real estate attorney for the law firm Dreyer & Traub.

"I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Steven C. Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East. Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud," Trump said in a statement.

The Times of Israel reported that the investor was "a conduit to the Jewish business community" during this past presidential campaign.

Witkoff spoke during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he celebrated his friendship with Trump and humanized him to party delegates. His son, Zach, introduced him as Elvis Presley's "An American Trilogy" song played.

"I thought of that song after my dear friend was shot a few days ago, I gave him a call. I expected to leave him a voicemail, so it surprised me when he answered the phone. But he picked up the phone and said, 'Hi, Steve, I'm really glad you called how are you how are you kids?' It surprised me, but it shouldn't have. I know this man very well. President Trump is as kind and compassionate a man as I've ever met my lifetime," the new special envoy for the Middle East expressed.