Tom Homan: 'National security threats will be the priority'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

Solving the crisis at the border is one of the priorities for the Trump administration when it begins in January 2025. The president-elect has entrusted this task to Tom Homan, who will replace his former opponent, Kamala Harris. His main plan is to remove all illegal immigrants from the country.

Homan, former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), spoke publicly for the first time after learning of his nomination. In these statements, issued to Fox News, the next top border official said he does not care what people think of him for the measures he wants to implement, since his priority is to end "threats to public safety and national security" because they are "the greatest risk" to the United States.

"Frankly, I don’t care what people think about me, especially in the left. I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat or independent; border security is national security. We should all be on the same side on that," Homan said.

"I’ve been clear. President Trump’s been clear. Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be, they pose the most danger in this country," he added.

Homan thanked Trump for putting his trust in him to solve the border crisis: "I’m honored the president asked me to come back and help solve this national security crisis, so I’m looking forward to it. I have to go back and help because I'm pissed off with what the Biden administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime."

With Harris at the helm, the border is one of the biggest problems facing the country. The crossing of millions of illegal immigrants and the influx of crime and drugs validate that claim. The mismanagement has even been condemned from within the Democratic Party.