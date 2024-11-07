No win and in the red: Harris’ campaign, which raised nearly three times as much as Trump's, drowns in debt

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Even though Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign raised nearly three times as much as Donald Trump's, excessive spending led the Democratic team to a financial collapse that ended in the red and without the expected results.

20 million dollars in debt after raising one billion dollars

Recent reports note that while Harris' campaign managed to raise over a staggering $1 billion, it ended up with a debt of at least $20 million, a shortfall that has sparked controversy within her team.

Christopher Cadelago, California bureau chief for Politico, reported that Harris had approximately $118 million in October, before accelerated spending on events and advertising generated a substantial debt during the final week of the campaign.

Waste of funds on celebrity concerts

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, focused her efforts on high-profile events to attract voters, organizing concerts by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Eminem and Lizzo. According to one campaign insider, this strategy sucked up much of the budget and is a major cause of the financial meltdown: "Jen blew through a billion dollars in a few months, and it was all Jen’s idea to do all the concerts," he said.

Several members of Harris' team internally criticized Dillon's approach, noting that it replicated tactics used in Joe Biden's campaign, without taking into account the specific context of Harris. Close sources indicate that a lack of spending control and dissatisfaction with the strategic direction deteriorated team cohesion.

Million-dollar debt and unpaid staff

With the massive debt of 20 million, the campaign was not only on the verge of financial collapse, but also left several collaborators unpaid, who are still waiting to receive the fees they were promised. Faced with this situation, deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty has had to turn to emergency fundraising strategies, appealing to Harris' donor list for funds to cover outstanding financial commitments.

Allegations of financial irregularities

Kaelan Dorr, spokesperson for MAGA Inc., questioned on X the "strange financial movements" in Harris' stewardship of funds, alluding to unusual practices such as the issuance of multiple checks in a single day to cover payments. According to Dorr, this spending pattern reflects a troubling lack of liquidity and possible irregularities in campaign finance transactions.