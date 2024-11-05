Oprah Winfrey incites fear: 'It is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again'

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

The Democratic campaign of Kamala Harris took its final steps in the state of Pennsylvania with a rally in the city of Philadelphia. The event was attended by billionaire television star Oprah Winfrey, who again declared her support for the Democratic candidate.

In her speech, Oprah Winfrey used fear to call for the Democratic vote. She assured during her speech that if Kamala Harris does not win the election, Republicans would end the right to vote for many Americans.

"We don't get to sit this one out. If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again," the billionaire proclaimed.

"And let me be very clear: if you do not make sure that the people in your life can get to the polls, that is a mistake," she added in her call to vote.

The incitement of fear has been a recurring resource in the Democratic campaign, which wants to suggest that Donald Trump's victory would be tantamount to the installation of a sort of dictatorship. On repeated occasions, allies of the Democratic campaign have compared their opponent to dictators such as Adolf Hitler.