Three out of four voters accept Trump as legitimate president

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

The return of Donald Trump to the White House with his irrefutable electoral victory over Kamala Harris leaves no room for any doubt. In fact, a large majority of registered voters - including Democrats - accept the Republican as president-elect. Specifically, three out of four citizens.

According to a new survey conducted by The Economist/YouGov, 75% of registered voters consider Trump's victory at the polls valid and that he will become the next president.

Evidently, practically all Republicans (97%) accept Trump as their next president, as do more than half (53%) who voted for Harris in the election.

Trump's return will benefit the country

On the other hand, about four in five registered voters (77%) who voted for Trump are "excited" about the resounding result from the election, while one in five (20%) are "satisfied."

On the opposite side of the scale, 66% of Harris voters are "displeased," and 24% "dissatisfied."

The number of citizens who think that Trump's return to power will benefit the country is decisive. This is pointed out by 79%, while four out of ten believe that the Republican's victory will have "a great impact on their personal life."

Protests and violence in response to the result?

The survey asked registered voters also whether they believe there will be mass protests and violence between now and when Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) believe it is "very or somewhat likely" that mass protests will be called for if Trump legitimately wins at the polls, including 37% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans.

Furthermore, 36% believe that these protests will result in violence, with 21% of Harris voters and 50% of Trump voters backing this claim.