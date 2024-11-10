Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet in the Oval Room next Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. The White House confirmed this in a brief statement, adding that the meeting details would be announced in the coming days. The president called the president-elect a day after his election victory over Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden's last face-to-face meeting was last Sept. 11 in New York to commemorate yet another anniversary of the largest terrorist act in the country's history. The two greeted each other politely and were separated in the line of attendees by Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City.

After the presidential election, Biden invited Trump to meet at the White House, but the date was not yet defined. The Biden administration confirmed on Saturday that the meeting will take place next Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.

"We accept the choice the country made. I have said many times that you cannot love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree. One thing I hope we can do regardless of who you voted for is to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans," Biden said in his post-election speech, in which he also called for "lowering the temperature" in politics.

"I also hope we can put to rest the question of the integrity of the American electoral system. It's honest, it's fair and it's transparent. And it can be trusted, whether we win or lose," Biden added.

It is customary for the outgoing president to receive the president-elect before taking office. Bush did it with Obama in 2008 and Obama with Trump in 2016, although Trump did not receive Biden after the 2020 election.