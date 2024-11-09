Pets can breathe easy: Trump prevails in Springfield

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Pets in Springfield can breathe easy now. By a slim margin, Donald Trump has won back for Republicans the small Ohio town that went viral in the ABC debate between the Republican and Kamala Harris, when the now president-elect reiterated residents' complaints that illegal immigrants were hunting and eating pets and park animals like geese. The left soon dismissed it as a hoax, ignoring existing allegations.

The Trump-Vance ticket won locally by 135 votes. A ridiculously low amount, but that is almost 2,000 votes more than in 2020, when Springfield went for Joe Biden by a difference of 1,800 ballots.

A 'hoax' for the left in spite of the existing complaints

The controversy that arose in the ABC debate soon spread and flooded social media with memes about the president as a defender of cats and dogs and even with an animal army prepared to help the Republican retake the White House. The left, and much of the international press, used this issue as an example of Trump's lies and exaggerations.

Even the local mayor and the governor of Ohio took offense and denied Trump's claims. However, The Federalist and several residents shared recordings showing that several people went to the police to report incidents like those claimed by the Republican.

"I'm sitting here, I'm riding on the trails, going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of 'em, they all had geese in their hands."

Another resident, named Anthony Harris reported the violent behavior of these immigrants: "These Haitians are running into trash cans. They're running into buildings. They're flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don't know how like, y'all can be comfortable with this. They're in the park, grabbing up ducks by the neck and cutting their heads off and eating them."