Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris reunited at the 9/11 Memorial. The event occurred hours after they faced each other on the debate stage. According to media reports, the two shook hands and chatted for a few seconds.

"Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg stood in the middle and facilitated the handshake, tapping Harris who was speaking with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) while Trump looked over," reported The Hill.

Trump was accompanied by his running mate, J.D. Vance, as well as Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

A bell rang at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The former president and current vice president bowed their heads during the moment of silence.

At 9:03 a.m., another bell rang, recalling the moment when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. At 9:37 a.m., another bell rang, representing when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

"The names of those killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, were read by victims’ family members while Harris, Trump, Biden, Vance and the others looked on," The Hill highlighted.

In addition, the two U.S. presidential candidates are expected to resume rallies this Wednesday.

"The vice president and the former president will participate separately Wednesday in ceremonies honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, mostly in New York, before refocusing on the six or seven key states that will decide the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election and in which the two candidates are tied," AFP explained.