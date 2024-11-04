Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Republican candidate Donald Trump insisted during a rally in Kinston, N.C., that immigrants who murder Americans should be given the death penalty.

"I am hereby call calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer, and I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities in the United States of America," the former president said during the political event.

The Republican said that if he becomes president, he will put an end to what he described as an immigration invasion and said he will begin to restore the nation. He mentioned the case of young women who have been killed by illegal immigrants.

"The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ENDS, and the restoration of our country BEGINS. When you vote on Tuesday, vote in honor of Jocelyn, and Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin, and every American who has been stolen from us," Trump said.

The former president's comments coincided with remarks by his running mate, J.D. Vance, who argued that undocumented immigrants in the country should prepare to return to their country of origin.

"Donald J. Trump, when he's back in the White House, the message to illegal immigrants is going to be very simple: Pack your bags, because in three months, you're going back home," Vance stressed at a campaign rally in LaCrosse, Wis., per by The New York Post.

Meanwhile, Trump gave the stage at another event in Georgia to Carmen Rodriguez, the mother of slain local influencer Minelys Rodriguez.

"I know Donald Trump is the best choice for the USA. And not [just] the best choice – he is the only one we need to save our country. ... I have a 25-year-old daughter with a lot of life and somebody stopped her life," Rodriguez said, according to Fox News, as she joined the former president at the rally.