Trump warns Mexico of a 25% tariff if it doesn't stop flow of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

During his last campaign stop in the city of Raleigh, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump sent a harsh warning to Mexico: should he be elected again, he would impose a substantial tariff on products from the neighboring country if Mexican authorities do not do what is necessary to stop the flow of illegal migrants arriving in the United States.

"This is really the end of a journey. But a new one will be starting. And that's the one we've wanted to partake in, which is basically to Make America Great Again," Trump told attendees. "I'm going to inform her [Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum] on day one, or sooner, that if they don't stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I'm going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send in to the United States of America."

"You're the first people I've ever said that to. Congratulations, North Carolina," the former president added. "And it's only got a 100% chance of working, because if that doesn't work I'll make it 50, and if that does work I'll make it 75 for the tough guys, then I'll make it 100."

Trump's remarks come just a day before the 2024 presidential election, which has him and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris head to head, according to multiple polls and election models released in recent hours.

North Carolina is pivotal ground for Trump, as it is among the swing states and is one of the few where he is really favored over Harris, considering his record and state polls. Other key states, such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Georgia, are really even.

Trump also claimed during the event that Mexico is "ripping us off left and right," referring to its status as one of the United States' largest trading partners.

The former president also stated that he is in favor of immigration but that it should be law-abiding: "We want people to come to our country, but they have to come in legally."

Finally, he spoke about his hardline immigration plan.

"I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil. And if they come back into our country, it's an automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole,," he sentenced. "And I'm hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer. And I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities."