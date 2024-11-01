'Progressive talk blew up in my face': Kamala loses Jewish Democratic voters as they flip to Trump

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

A report by Israeli journalist Liel Leibovitz for Israel Hayom revealed that a large number of progressive members of the American Jewish community are deserting the Democratic Party and plan to vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election, despite the fact that for some, the former president is not to their greatest liking.

Leibovitz interviewed people in the Jewish community who used to be supporters of the Democratic Party but who believe that it was not they who abandoned the cause, but rather that it was many of the party's members who abandoned the values that, according to them, the Democrats represented.

The Democratic leadership's justification for pro-Hamas protests



Rona Kaufman, a law professor at a prestigious University of Pennsylvania, recounted that in 2021, during a large-scale operation carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip, she met with other members of the Jewish community on campus, where they sang songs and expressed support for the Jewish state in its fight against Hamas. However, although it was a peaceful demonstration, it was portrayed on public radio as a hate rally against Palestine.

The academic noted that she also began to worry then that more and more colleagues were identifying themselves as anti-Zionists in order to disguise their antisemitic discourse, which is why she decided to organize an academic conference to discuss the issue. Then the Oct. 7 massacre occurred.

Kaufman maintained that she thought the brutal attack in southern Israel would make evident to all what was evident to her; that those who were harshly critical of the Jewish state, especially feminists, would realize that they had been duped, as they would see that those who claimed to be "freedom fighters" actually believed in an ideology of murder and rape. But, on the contrary, none of that happened.

College campuses became bastions of hate. Anti-Israeli protests began to amass, Jewish students and professors began to be harassed, and to this day, demonstrations are held in favor of terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Likewise, the media she had read all her life reported and continue to report with lies and a marked bias against Israel.

Kaufman explained that even worse is the fact that the Democratic Party, which she had supported all her life, has, at best, shown it has two faces. While on the one hand its leaders backed Israel after Oct. 7, on the other, they showed sympathy for the violent pro-Hamas protests. She therefore made the decision to do something that didn't seem possible years ago: to vote for Donald Trump, even though he is not her preferred choice.

The academic stated that at this moment she cannot support the Democratic Party and that she will vote for the values that matter most to her, so she remarked that Trump is the candidate who most faithfully represents those values, since the Republican looks out for the security of America and all its citizens, Jewish and non-Jewish.

Trump 'was not a dictator or a fascist'



Leah, another Jewish woman who used to vote for the Democratic Party stated, "All the progressive talk blew up in my face." And she acknowledged that Trump, that candidate she feared so much, did a very good job. "He was not a dictator or a fascist" during his term as president, she maintained. She added that the Republican supported Israel, promoted the Jewish state's Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, which resulted in significant stability in the region.

Leah remarked that despite these accomplishments by Trump, the Democrats at work "lost their minds and insulted him in a way that was completely disconnected from reality."

Leah voted for Trump in 2020, although she confessed that she did so in disgust. This time, however, she expressed that she will do so with conviction.

The Jewish voter explained that the Biden-Harris administration has tied Israel's hands in responding forcefully to terrorists. Instead, she added, Trump knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, so the Republican will help the good guys win. This difference, she said, is not minor.

The left turned anti-American



Shoshana, a Jewish voter from Florida, asked that Israel Hayom not publish her last name, as she fears her friends at work will be upset with her if they find out she will vote for Trump. "All my life I've voted for Democrats," she declared. But she said she has changed her stance because the left has become anti-progressive and anti-American.

She added that she opposes gender politics which, she said, are based on envy and resentment and backed by "pseudoscientists." Shoshana called the idea of fluid gender "ridiculous," as she believes that one cannot change gender "with a wave of the hand."

She further stated that she will mainly vote for Trump "because I am a Zionist."

'The worst Nazi in history'



The act carried out by Trump at Madison Square Garden was compared by many media to an event held by Nazi supporters in that same place in the year 1939.

This comparison surprised Aaron, who also asked that his last name not be published, who was at the event wrapped in an Israeli flag with some of his Jewish friends.

They all scoffed at the way many media outlets chose to portray them. "Look how many Jews are here," he said. "Trump is the worst Nazi ever," he added sarcastically.

More and more Jews are leaving the Democratic Party



Leibovitz further noted that according to a poll recently released by the Manhattan Institute, a leading U.S. research institute, Kamala Harris could garner the lowest levels of support among American Jews of any Democratic candidate in nearly five decades.

This drop in Jewish support for Democrats, the poll noted, is related to growing antisemitism in the Democratic Party and the way in which extreme criticism of Israel is tolerated in the party, whose members have even accused the country of perpetrating "genocide."