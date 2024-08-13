Trump and the GOP expect record support from Jewish voters

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

President Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican candidates running for office could "get the largest share of the Jewish vote ever" in the November election, John McLaughlin, a pollster for the former president's campaign, told The New York Post.

The U.S. outlet noted that, according to Trump's team and some conservative politicians, the Jewish community's growing support for the Republican Party is due to the rise of antisemitism in the United States and the hostile stance taken by the most left-leaning wing of the Democratic Party toward Israel.

"Antisemitism is a real issue," McLaughlin said, adding that Trump and other Republican candidates in lower-profile races could even receive significant Jewish support in key states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

McLaughlin added that this support could also be reflected in House races in six crucial suburban New York districts, where some of the country's largest Jewish neighborhoods are located.

Former Long Island Representative and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish, argued that his community's growing support for conservatives is due to "hedging and equivocating" on Israel in the Democratic Party, which has also allowed "its pro-Hamas wing to metastasize."

Regarding voters in southern Brooklyn, where there is a large population of Orthodox Jews and refugees from the former Soviet Union, Republican and Democratic lawmakers seem to agree that the former will take the majority of the vote.

"I believe the Jewish vote is going to shift to the right in astronomical numbers in this election," said Inna Vernikov, a Ukrainian-born Jewish councilwoman. "The deeply rooted antisemitic rot in the Democratic party is obvious, Jewish Dems feel betrayed, and they’re going to soundly reject it at the ballot box," she added.

State Senator Simcha Felder, a conservative Democrat who represents the Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods of Borough Park and Midwood, said he estimates his party will lose in his district, saying this is due to increasing antisemitism, inflation and the immigration crisis.

Felder explained that while Jews are concerned about antisemitism, Jewish families are also affected by the inflation "when they go to the grocery store."

Kamala Harris' team strikes back



Kamala Harris' team argued that there will not be a significant increase in Jewish votes for Trump and the Republican Party.

Charles Lutvak, spokesman for the Democratic candidate's campaign, took aim at the former president, whom he accused of denigrating American Jews, elevating neo-Nazis and resorting to antisemitic tropes.

Lutvak claimed that Harris' team is uniting voters who reject Trump's rhetoric and "will defeat him at the ballot box."

The collapse of 'The Squad,' the most left-leaning and anti-Israel wing of the Democratic Party



Recently, progressive Rep. Cori Bush was defeated by Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary for Missouri's 1st Congressional District. She is the second member of "The Squad," the Democratic Party's radical left-wing bloc, to lose at the polls after the resounding defeat suffered in June by Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th District.

Bush was one of two members of Congress who voted against a measure to deny entry into the United States to Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the Oct. 7 massacre, and even called the Israeli counteroffensive an "ethnic cleansing campaign" and a "war crime" shortly after the brutal attack in southern Israel.

The extremist Democrat has also refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization and backs Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), the antisemitic movement calling for a boycott of Israel.

After the primary defeat, Bush continued her antisemitic tirade, threatening the pro-Israel organization American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). "All they did was radicalize me — and so now they need to be afraid," she said, visibly flustered and elated. "They are about to see this other Cori, this other side," she added. And she warned, "AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down."

The June primary defeat of Jamaal Bowman, who has been criticized for his antisemitic comments and has also accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, was the first by a member of "The Squad" since the far-left group was formed in 2018.

Before the primary, at an event in the Bronx, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) joined Bowman at a rally marked by expletives from the Democratic representative who repeatedly insulted pro-Israel PACs, which, predictably, backed his opponent George Latimer.

"We are going to show f***ing AIPAC the power of the motherf***ing South Bronx!" expressed Bowman.

After Bowman's defeat, some members of "The Squad" blamed AIPAC for the outcome.

A frustrated AOC took aim at the pro-Israel group, which she called a "Republican" organization.

"I think that what we do need to have a real conversation about is how a Republican, primarily Republican and largely Republican-financed organization is playing and dumping money and playing an extremely divisive role in the Democratic Party," AOC said.