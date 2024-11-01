Biden, Kamala's Enemy No. 1

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

"Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f**k things up." Barack Obama's phrase from 2020 must be resonating loudly among Kamala Harris' team in 2024. Biden has become a real headache for the Democratic campaign. In fact, he is Harris' worst enemy in the final stretch of the campaign. Beyond the clashes between the staff of both in the White House, the president has managed to torpedo, with his blunders and even with his successes, the person who replaced him on the electoral ticket.

The numerous incidents that have raised doubts about Biden's ability to lead the world superpower have contributed to the shift that placed Kamala Harris at the forefront of the Democratic Party's electoral campaign. Currently, as rifts and distrust between their teams have emerged, the president's support is under close scrutiny.

Biden's latest 'service': flipping Hinchcliffe's "garbage" against Harris

His latest service to the cause involved deflecting all the "garbage" aimed at Trump and Republicans for comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's out-of-context jokes about Puerto Rico and Hispanics, redirecting it toward Harris after she insulted the former president's supporters. Attempts by the White House to clarify the president's remarks have backfired, with Republicans claiming that the Administration "may have violated the Presidential Records Act" by reviewing Biden's statements, in which he referred to Trump supporters as 'garbage.'"

Initially, Harris declined to comment on her boss's remarks, but she eventually had to distance herself from him as the situation escalated. In less than 24 hours, Democrats, who had been eager to reaffirm their accusations of racism against the Republican, found that the Trump campaign's intended blow against the former president had backfired, becoming a self-inflicted wound due to Biden's unfortunate outburst. To make matters worse, the president's remarks came shortly after a Harris speech in which she positioned herself as the candidate of unity.

Biden, the best ammunition supplier for the Trump campaign

Biden hasn’t stopped there in providing ammunition for the Trump campaign. In several interviews, he bluntly stated that "Kamala was aware of everything" his administration did. He even suggested that the vice president was really in charge of the country, just as Harris was attempting to distance herself from the legacy of the administration’s actions.

Trump also had ammunition in the repeated calls by Biden "politically lock up" the Republican, both Trump and his supporters were quick to point to the administration's instrumentalization of Justice to damage his candidacy.

Equally surprising was the president's public disavowal of Kamala Harris while criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for his handling of Hurricane Helene and, notably, for not returning her calls. Instead of supporting his colleague, Biden praised DeSantis's management and highlighted his willingness to communicate, even going so far as to share his personal number, emphasizing the rapport between the two.

Even Biden's recent successes have hurt Harris

Moreover, even Biden's recent successes have turned into a challenge for Harris, as she has been sidelined from the spotlight. A prime example is the resolution of the dockworkers' strike, which garnered attention solely for the president's role in mediating the situation, leaving Harris out of the narrative.

On the other hand, it can’t be said that Kamala has made much effort to include Biden in the campaign; quite the opposite, in fact. This is something the president has expressed concern about in his inner circle. Their joint appearances are almost anecdotal, especially when compared to the many photographs of Harris with the Obamas, who are actively supporting her in the final stretch of the campaign.