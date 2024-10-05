Biden takes questions in press briefing room for the first time in four years and claims Harris is a "major" part of his administration

It was the first time President Biden took questions in the press briefing room/ Andrew Caballero- Reynolds AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

After a mere 1,353 days of being in office, President Joe Biden finally answered questions in the White House press briefing room. The president arrived accompanied by his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, to the surprise of reporters on Friday afternoon. He was present for about fifteen minutes, in which he prided himself over the recent Labor Department report and made a comment that is already being exploited by Donald Trump's campaign team on social networks.

Since the president confirmed that he would not run for reelection, his agenda has been substantially curtailed. For example, as reported from Axios, he had no public events scheduled for 43 of the 75 days from the time when he decided to abandon his candidacy.

Within this context, Biden's appearance in the press room generated genuine surprise among those present, even more so considering that he had never answered questions in the briefing room, something quite common among his predecessors.

"The last two days, we have received very good news about the U.S. economy," he celebrated, speaking about the aforementioned Labor Department report, which indicates that 254,000 jobs were created during the month of September, something that was refuted by some Republicans such as Marco Rubio.

Biden ties Harris to his administration less than 40 days before the election

Since Kamala Harris was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for president, Republicans began to link her to the results of an administration that also bears her name, Biden-Harris, something from which the vice president prefers to detach herself.

However, Biden took it upon himself to confirm the level of influence Harris had and continues to have in the government. "We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done," he said.

The video was quickly used by the Trump campaign on social networks, where they accompanied it with the following text: "Biden is Kamala. Kamala is Biden."

Scott Jennings is a CNN Republican analyst who very active on social networks and was another of the high-profile names who reacted to the president's words.

"He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it's just incredible," he wrote on his X account.