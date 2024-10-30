Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Harris, but acknowledges, ‘I don’t like either party right now...’

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger went all in on the 2024 presidential election with a lengthy social media post.

The Hollywood star said he understood that his on-screen fame and former role as governor of California (2003-2011) made it important for him to voice his opinion, and that he would take a stand despite the fact that he claimed to "hate" politics and distrusts "most politicians."

The “Terminator” star fired back at both parties: "Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now." Schwarzenegger, 77, turned back time to pine for the GOP of yesteryear:

My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.

The ex-politician said he has a love for governance, while he had very different words for politics, "It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this cr**, you probably understand."

"For decades, we’ve talked about the national debt. For decades, we’ve talked about comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border while fixing our broken immigration system. And Washington does nothing."

An endorsement (?) for Kamala Harris



On the Democratic candidate, whom he said he would vote for, he said only that he had "plenty of disagreements" with her platform, but that it was the only way to "move forward as a country."

He devoted several more lines to Donald Trump, who he has been very critical of in recent years, since he replaced the former president on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2017.

"But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else," he listed among other criticisms of the Republican nominee.

Despite his harsh words towards Trump, he called on citizens to vote "even if you disagree with me," because "that’s what we do as Americans."