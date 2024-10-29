Trump at Mar-a-Lago: Election optimism and criticism of Kamala Harris

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump breathes positivity and he conveys it, too. After witnessing a shift in voting intentions that now places him ahead of Kamala Harris ahead of Kamala Harris in the polls—after trailing for 80 days—he is encouraged by the latest pre-election records indicating a potential victory just seven days before Americans head to the polls.

At an event held at his home in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) surrounded by dozens of supporters, Trump said the campaign "has been long and hard," with many miles traveled and many places visited. Still, he is aware that he is in the home stretch, a one-week period that will be as decisive as every day has been since he learned he would be the Republican nominee.

"We have seven days to go. And I won't be taking one off. You can be sure I won't be." Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

He put a greater emphasis on the attacks he has experienced and, above all, on the "lies" his rivals have told about him: "I just wish they'd stop lying because the lies are vicious. And probably some people believe them." He also suggested that, despite being ahead in the seven key states, his campaign team is observing "bad spots" in Pennsylvania, in reference to possible irregularities.

"There are some bad spots in Pennsylvania where, some serious things have been caught or in the process of being caught." Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago

Criticism of Kamala Harris' immigration management

Trump took advantage of his speech to evaluate the four years that Harris has been vice president. He criticized her handling of issues like the border and her management of the economy, claiming she has left it in an unprecedented crisis.

"In less than four years, Kamala Harris has obliterated our borders, obliterated. We've never had a situation like this. Her borders are the worst in the history of the world. Decimated the middle class and runaway inflation has caused problems the likes of which we never thought possible," Trump said, claiming to have a plan to "save America."

Jocelyn Nungaray's murder at the hands of illegal immigrants

To add more arguments to his opinion about Harris' immigration management, Trump reflected on the case of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old who was murdered at the hands of two illegal immigrants from Venezuela.

"What Kamala did to Jocelyn and her family is the most heartless and cold blooded betrayal imaginable. Thousands of cases just like that, thousands in throwing open the border. Think of it, open borders. They come in from parts unknown. People have no idea who they are, where they're from, anything about them. They know nothing," he said. "Kamala violated her oath. She desecrated our laws and she got innocent girls like Jocelyn tortured and killed. Anyone who knowingly sets loose these monsters into our country has absolutely no right to be running for office, let alone the office of president."

To help Nungaray's family and other victims of illegal immigration, Trump promised to create a financial compensation fund. This fund would be financed by confiscating assets from criminals who entered the country illegally and from gangs.

Trump addressed the attacks made by Harris and his allies, who labeled him a "Nazi" and compared him to Adolf Hitler. The Republican candidate asserted that Democrats resort to such tactics when their opponents' records are "horrible."