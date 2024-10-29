Supreme Court denies RFK Jr. request and keeps his name on the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

Robert Kennedy Jr. ended his presidential campaign in late August to officially endorse Donald Trump, sparking speculation about a potential role in a second Trump administration. However, he was unable to remove his name from the ballot in key states. The Supreme Court of Justice (SCOTUS) denied his latest request and kept his name on the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The former independent candidate filed two separate appeals to withdraw his candidacy from those key states but the nation's highest court denied his request.

In late August, Kennedy announced he would continue his candidacy in states traditionally leaning Democratic or Republican states. He claimed he wanted to avoid intervening in the key states where the presidential election is likely to be decided: Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The only Supreme Court justice to come out in favor of Kennedy's petition was Neil Gorsuch, nominated and confirmed in 2017 during the Trump administration.

According to Kennedy's lawyers, keeping his name on the ballot was a violation of the First Amendment. "Moreover, such compelled speech harms every citizen in Michigan. The Secretary, by listing Mr. Kennedy on the ballot, is misrepresenting to voters that Mr. Kennedy is qualified and willing to serve the public if elected," the attorneys wrote in the filing made in Michigan.

"Such a representation is not only incorrect, but it is also prejudicial to voters who reasonably expect that the ballot contain accurate information," they added.

In Michigan, lawyers for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said that Kennedy's request is "simply no longer possible."

"The absurdity of this proposal is evident on its face, and Applicant comes nowhere close to showing why it would be appropriat," the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.