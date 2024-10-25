A DHS official in the Biden-Harris administration used his social media to promote illegal immigration

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

Wilson Osorio, associate counsel in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Immigration Services (USCIS), is pushing illegal immigration from his social networks according to an investigation by the American Accountability Foundation.

Fox News Digital, the first media outlet to reveal the report, detailed that Osorio used his accounts on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok to show cases of illegal immigrants who came to the country and were successful.

"Osorio uses his TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram channels to post video content, mostly of conversations with illegal immigrants, where he asks the individuals to tell those watching how much money they make, how they came to the United States, and how wonderful it is to illegally enter and settle in the U.S.," the report reads.

According to the report, Osorio began posting videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram in July, and in one of them, he shows an alleged illegal immigrant who is now a restaurant owner.

"The American Dream is alive and well. This is the story of a Honduran immigrant who entered the United States illegally ~20 years ago. With hard work and dedication, he is now the owner of an expanding restaurant which brings in over $1 million in sales," the Instagram description of the post read.

Another example of how Osorio pushed illegal immigration includes a video in which he interviews an immigrant who makes $1,000 a week selling fruit.

"In 3 years my daughters and I already have papers in the USA," headlined another video of the Biden-Harris administration official reviewed in the report.

In another of his posts he asks an illegal immigrant if he has any advice for people who want to cross the border into the United States.

The man responded by warning about smugglers and the dangers of the journey in general, including heat or scams.

Thomas Jones, the president of the American Accountability Foundation, sharply criticized the Biden-Harris administration for having officials pushing illegal immigration in the midst of immigration crisisand called for Osorio's firing.

"Wilson Osorio personifies the plague of unelected radical leftist bureaucrats turning this country upside down," Jones said. "Even as he collects his taxpayer-funded salary, Osorio pushes his radical open borders agenda that is endangering the safety, stability and livelihoods of millions of Americans. It is an utter betrayal of the American people. He must be fired immediately."