Migrant caravan leaves Mexico and heads to the US border

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

The migration crisis isn’t getting better. With the presidential election just weeks away, hundreds of undocumented immigrants are illegally entering the country. Recently, a caravan of immigrants, called Rey de Reyes, left for the United States.

"To this caravan, the federal, state and municipal government we are going to provide accompaniment with public security and civil protection agents,as well as paramedics, with the objective that they have a calm exit from our municipality," said the secretary of Civil Protection of Tapachula, Luis Demetrio Martínez, in a statement collected by France24.

The group is made up of people from Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia and Central American countries. In addition, there are also people from Africa. Pictures of the group in route were posted on social media.

"The migrant caravan departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, with the goal of reaching the United States. The group is mainly made up of families from Central and South America. They are demanding faster processing of transit permits from Mexican authorities, allowing them to move freely through the country. Frustration among migrants has intensified due to delays and overcrowded conditions in Tapachula," said migration journalist Auden B. Cabello.

The caravan came together five days after six migrants were reportedly shot dead by Mexican soldiers who had reportedly mistaken them for suspected criminals. It happened on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The event occurred on the same day that Claudia Sheinbaum took office as president of Mexico. A few hours before the military killed the migrants, Sheinbaum stated in her inauguration speech that "there are no human rights violations."