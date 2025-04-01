Anna Paulina Luna leaves the Freedom Caucus

Published by Carlos Dominguez 1 de abril, 2025

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) resigned from the House Freedom Caucus, according to a letter sent to her colleagues Monday.

Luna has allied with some Democrats and several Republicans in an effort to force consideration of legislation that would allow new parents in the House to be able to vote remotely for 12 weeks around the birth of their children.

"I have consistently supported each of you, even in moments of disagreement, honoring the mutual respect that has guided our caucus," Luna wrote. "That respect, however, was shattered last week."

Freedom Caucus members threaten to shut down the floor in the House

Luna cited what she called "betrayal" by some Freedom Caucus members as her reason for leaving.

"Unfortunately, some members of the House Freedom Caucus have threatened to shut down the floor if the Speaker allows my proxy vote discharge petition to be considered. As a result, it’s likely I will no longer be a member of the Freedom Caucus," the Republican representative warned Saturday on X.

"I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people," Luna wrote in her resignation letter.