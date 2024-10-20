Trump invokes Reagan and shares stage with industrial workers in Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump visited Pennsylvania once again. Just weeks ahead of the presidential election, the Republican held a campaign event at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in the town of Latrobe. Accompanied by tens of thousands of people, he appealed to Ronald Reagan and brought a group of steelworkers from the state on stage.

The former president spoke for an hour and forty minutes at his most recent rally in the Keystone State. He began his speech with a tribute to his friend and PGA golf legend, Arnold Palmer, who passed away a few years ago. He then began a rant against the Biden-Harris administration, then focused squarely on his opponent, first for not attending the Al Smith Dinner.

"She's the only one in years, decades, who didn't show up. She didn't show up. (...) And [Harris] ended up recording a tape that was pathetic. And it was an insult to Catholics, frankly, because she was actually criticizing them or criticizing religion, like at the other event the other day, when she said they were in the wrong place when they started talking about a certain issue, which was basically an attack on Christianity and religion, because she doesn't know what she's saying," he expressed.

"If we win in Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing"

Emulating Ronald Reagan in the 1980 debate against President Jimmy Carter, Trump stepped up to the microphone and asked Latrobe residents the following question, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

The Republican placed special emphasis on the recovery of industry, one of the pillars of his economic plan. He even welcomed stage steelworkers from the Mon Valley Works union onto the stage, who presented him with a commemorative hard hat.

"The president saved the steel industry with tariffs, you saved it with tariffs. And you are my hero, and you are the best president ever. We love you. That's why the steelworkers for Trump and the rank and file at Mon Valley Works wanted to support him," one of them said.

In turn, Trump remarked on the importance of winning in Pennsylvania, perhaps the key state within the group of key states. "If we win Pennsylvania, we win everything, right? " he noted.

He also reminded those in attendance that Kamala Harris is in favor of banning hydraulic fracturing (fracking). "And starting on day one of my new administration, I will end Kamala Harris's war on Pennsylvania energy. Because, you know, she's going to ban you know, she's going to ban fracking, right? 100%," he continued.

According to a poll released by Fox News in September, 60% of Pennsylvania residents who are registered voters support fracking.

Trump also brought on stage Dave McCormick, the Republican Senate candidate who recently spoke with VOZ. The candidate celebrated the recent AtlasIntel poll, which found him ahead of rival Bob Casey for the first time since the race began.

"Pennsylvania, if you want to end this disaster, you must get out and vote. You have to go and vote. Get everybody you can," Trump sentenced.