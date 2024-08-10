RFK Jr. sparks unthinkable feud between Trump and Joe Rogan

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Well-known podcast host and humorist Joe Rogan has unleashed a wave of controversy after announcing his endorsement of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the most listened to podcast on Spotify. During the broadcast, Rogan criticized both Democrats and Republicans, accusing them of distorting democratic norms.

Rogan and his perspective on current politics

Rogan, famous for his interviews with controversial figures and his straightforward opinions, stated that RFK Jr. is the only candidate that "makes sense" to him in the current political context. According to Rogan, Kennedy's lack of political experience makes him less likely to mislead voters. "They do it on the left, they do it on the right. They gas you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who doesn't do it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr," the podcaster stated.

Although Rogan expressed his support for RFK Jr. he was not very optimistic about the candidate's chances of success in the upcoming election. In earlier statements, Rogan had mentioned vice president Kamala Harris as a possible winner, but clarified that his comment was merely a prediction, not a personal wish.

Donald Trump responds

Following Joe Rogan's endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social questioning how Rogan will be received at his upcoming appearance at a UFC event, where Rogan has worked as a commentator. Trump, who has a close relationship with the UFC and its president, Dana White, who even introduced him at this year's Republican National Convention.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets booed the next time he steps into the UFC Ring???? MAGA2024," he said.

Reactions to Rogan's statements

Rogan's statements drew a wave of criticism, with some branding the podcaster as politically naïve. On social media, one user commented that Rogan is "absolutely politically dumb" and that he is excellent at figuring things out with a considerable delay. Another questioned the logic of supporting a candidate who proposes allowing full-term abortions, while another opined that Rogan will be remembered as someone who had the opportunity to make a significant impact and squandered it, calling the situation "sad."

Praise for Trump and clarification from Rogan

Despite his support for RFK Jr, Rogan clarified that he was not making any specific policy recommendations and took to social media to praise the reaction of former President Donald Trump following the assassination attempt against him during a rally last month.

"For the record, this is not an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFK Jr. as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I also think Trump raising his fist and saying "fight!" after getting shot is one of the most American fucking things of all time," he expressed.