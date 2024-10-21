New book reveals that Mitch McConnell backed Jack Smith's case against Trump for Jan. 6

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de octubre, 2024

Journalist Michael Tackett will soon publish a biography of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the Senate. Although the book is not yet for sale, some of the statements made by the historic senator in interviews for "The Price of Power" were transcending. According to one of the latest leaks, McConnell initially backed special counsel Jack Smith's case against Donald Trump for Jan. 6.

The senator from Kentucky was one of the most critical Republicans against the former president after what happened on Capitol Hill. "There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," he said in February 2021.

"The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president, and having that belief was a predictable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole that the defeated president kept shouting into the biggest megaphone on planet Earth," he added at the time.

Nearly four years later, Tackett's biography promises to shed light on McConnell's thoughts on Trump, the current Republican nominee.

"From the beginning, McConnell thought the charges brought by federal prosecutors against Trump had merit," the journalist wrote in the book, which will be published next Oct. 29. He also claimed that the senator told him there was no doubt "who inspired it" and "I just hope he has to pay a price for it," referring to Jan. 6.

The book is even expected to reveal McConnell's internal conflicts when it came to voting on the second impeachment against Trump, which garnered 57 votes in the Senate, seven of which were by Republicans and did not include the still majority leader.

"I'm not at all conflicted about whether what the president did is an impeachable offense. I think it is," McConnell said in dialogue with Tackett.