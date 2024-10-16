DeSantis reports arrest of man responsible for leaving dog chained during Hurricane Milton

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de octubre, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Giovanny Garcia, the former owner of a dog rescued by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) during the passage of Hurricane Milton, was arrested and will be charged with aggravated animal cruelty. The incident has caused national outrage, highlighting the vulnerability of animals in emergency situations.

DeSantis recounted the events during a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "We had somebody decide, as Hurricane Milton approached, that it would somehow be a good thing to take his dog and chain it to a post on the interstate," he stated, referring to Garcia's decision to abandon his pet in the middle of a storm.

The rescue of "Trooper"

The dog, formerly named Jumbo, was found by Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales. Morales recorded a video of the animal trapped in a puddle of water, unable to move due to a chain that kept him tethered to a fence on Interstate 75 while Hurricane Milton advanced toward the coast.

Thanks to the quick intervention of Morales and the Highway Patrol, the dog was rescued and moved to safety. He was subsequently renamed "Trooper" and transported to Tallahassee, where he is in the care of the Leon County Humane Society. According to DeSantis, Trooper will be placed for adoption.

Case details and legal consequences

Giovanny Garcia, who admitted to leaving the dog on the road while evacuating due to the hurricane, was identified by authorities and arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty. State prosecutor Suzy Lopez, in charge of the case, confirmed that formal charges will be filed against Garcia for his negligence in abandoning the dog in such dangerous conditions.

In his statement, Garcia alleged that he could not find anyone to take care of his dog before evacuating, so he decided to leave it tied up on the road. However, DeSantis strongly expressed that these actions are "totally unacceptable." "We said you’d be held accountable, and you will be held accountable," the governor assured.

Trooper's case has generated a wave of reactions across the country. The rescue story has been widely reported in the media and social media.

Organizations such as the Leon County Humane Society confirmed that Trooper is in good health and recovering from the harrowing episode.