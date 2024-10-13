Death toll from Milton continues to rise and millions still without power

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

Milton is not letting up. The death toll from the hurricane currently stands at 21 while at least four million people remain without power.

Several of the deaths were reportedly caused by strong tornadoes that ripped through Florida before Milton made landfall.

Similarly, authorities explained that at least two people died from falling trees and another from stepping on a downed power line after the storm, FOX reported.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden claimed that Hurricane Milton had caused an estimated $50 billion in damages.

Milton made landfall Wednesday on the state's west coast, coming through Siesta Key as a category three cyclone.

Hours later it was downgraded to a category one, which it maintained as it crossed the state. On Thursday it moved away across the Atlantic, leaving, in addition to the west, flooding in central cities, such as Orlando, and in the east in Daytona and Saint Augustine.