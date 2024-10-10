With less than a month to go before the election, Kamala Harris is losing support in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

Kamala Harris is losing support in a key area of the country. With less than a month to go before the presidential election, the latest Quinnipiac poll showed a drop in the Democratic candidate's voting intention, particularly in the Rust Belt states of Pensylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

In the 2020 elections, Joe Biden managed to enter the White House precisely by winning back the aforementioned 'Blue Wall' states. Four years later, polls anticipate a hotly contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for these states.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, Trump is ahead of Harris in Wisconsin and Michigan, 48% to 46% and 50% to 47%, respectively. In turn, the Democrat leads in Pennsylvania by just two percentage points, 49% to 47%.

This trend marks a decline in enthusiasm for the candidacy of Kamala Harris, who enjoyed a honeymoon period during August and part of September.

Indeed, the same mid-September poll had Harris up six points in Pennsylvania, five points in Michigan and one point in Wisconsin.

"That was then, this is now. The Harris post-debate starburst dims to a glow as Harris enters the last weeks slipping slightly in the Rust Belt," noted Tim Malloy, a political analyst with Quinnipiac.

If these end up being the true results on November fifth, Trump would return to the White House. In fact, he would reach 276 electoral votes, against Harris' 245, taking into account that the magic number to reach is 270. This result does not include the electoral votes in Arizona and Nevada, states that for now lean towards Trump and Harris, respectively.

"The widening threat of a war encompassing the Middle East elbows its way into the long list of issues both candidates would confront the day they are sworn in, with Trump ahead on this issue in Wisconsin and Michigan," the pollster added.

As for Senate races in the three states, in Pennsylvania, Democrat Bob Casey would prevail against Republican Dave McCormick, 51% to 43%. The gap is slightly smaller in Wisconsin, where incumbent Tammy Baldwin is up four points over banker Eric Hovde.

Finally, the race is a dead heat in Michigan, where Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogersare tied at 48% voting intention.