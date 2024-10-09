Donald Trump outperforms Kamala Harris on crucial economic issues

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

A recent poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos found that former President Donald Trump has the edge over current Vice President Kamala Harris on several crucial economic issues. That is, Trump's handling of the economy is more liked by voters, putting him ahead of Harris in areas such as the stock market, the labor market, cost of living and general economic management.

The survey results come as the 2024 presidential election is getting closer. Among registered voters, Trump outperforms Harris in:

- Management of the stock market by 15 points.

- By 9 points on improving the financial well-being of Americans.

- By 9 points in oversight of the economy overall.

- In the labor market by 7 points.

- On the crucial issue of cost of living, Trump leads by 6 points. According to 70% of respondents, this should be the next president's top priority).

Economic concerns dominate election debate

The economy remains a central issue on voters' minds. Nearly 30% of Americans point to the economy, the unemployment rate and employment as the biggest challenges facing the country. With inflation affecting prices of goods and services, affordability and cost of living have become top concerns for most voters.

The cost of living has emerged as a predominant concern for voters. While other aspects of the economy, such as the labor market, remain strong, the rising cost of goods and services has brought economic concerns to the center of the 2024 election.