More than 10 million people watched Trump's rally live in Butler

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

The return of Donald Trump to Butler caused a furor on social networks. The former president headlined a campaign event at exactly the site where they tried to assassinate him just a few months ago. On this occasion, it was also attended by Elon Musk, who even took the stage to say a few words.

The Republican candidate gathered tens of thousands of people in Pennsylvania to finally be able to finish the July 13 rally, which was interrupted by the shooting.

Trump streamed the event on his X account, where he had more than 10 million people listening live to his speech. Even Musk was surprised by the figure and shared it on his profile.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country -- But by the hand of Providence and the Grace of God, that villain did NOT succeed in his goal," said Trump, who spoke for more than an hour.

Elon Musk's speech at Butler

Elon Musk was backstage at the event along with Trump and JD Vance, and took pictures with them for social networks. Already at the event, he surprised by taking the stage wearing a black 'MAGA' cap and a T-shirt that had the following message: "Occupy Mars."

"I want to say what an honor it is to be here and, you know, the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire, right? And we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist pumping after getting shot," the mogul and Spacex founder began.

"Just be a pest to everyone. You know, people on the street everywhere: Vote, vote, vote!" added Musk, who then briefly jumped in.

At the same time, he asserted that defending freedom of speech is more important than ever. "If people don't know what's going on, if they don't know the truth, how can you make an informed vote? You must have free speech in order to have a democracy. That is why it's the First Amendment. And the Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment," he stated.

"