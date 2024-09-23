Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

Mike Johnson agreed with Republicans on a new proposal to avoid a government shutdown. After his proposal failed to get the necessary votes, the House speaker began negotiating with bipartisan leaders to create a surpassing proposal so it can pass Congress before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a shutdown.

Johnson's previous proposal combined a six-month Continuing Resolution (CR) with the Safe Americans Voter Eligibility Protection Act (SAVE), which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration. However, it was defeated in the House by 220 votes against and only 202 in favor, with 14 Republicans joining a majority of Democrats to reject it.

The new Continuing Resolution (CR) would be introduced no later than Wednesday, Sept. 25, five days before the deadline.

Johnson, who had to reach a bipartisan consensus on the new proposal, weighed in on Sunday, saying it was unwise to have a government shutdown months before the election, a view shared by Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader in the Senate.

"While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances. As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice," the House speaker noted.

What's in the new proposal to avoid a government shutdown?