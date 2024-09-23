Mike Johnson agreed with Republicans on a new plan to avoid a government shutdown: Excludes the SAVE Act and more funding for the Secret Service
The new legislation resulted from extensive bipartisan negotiations between House and Senate leaders.
Mike Johnson agreed with Republicans on a new proposal to avoid a government shutdown. After his proposal failed to get the necessary votes, the House speaker began negotiating with bipartisan leaders to create a surpassing proposal so it can pass Congress before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a shutdown.
Johnson's previous proposal combined a six-month Continuing Resolution (CR) with the Safe Americans Voter Eligibility Protection Act (SAVE), which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration. However, it was defeated in the House by 220 votes against and only 202 in favor, with 14 Republicans joining a majority of Democrats to reject it.
The new Continuing Resolution (CR) would be introduced no later than Wednesday, Sept. 25, five days before the deadline.
">
Reminder: House Democrats last week voted AGAINST:— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 22, 2024
• ensuring only American citizens
vote in American elections
• deporting illegals who commit
violent crimes against women
• ensuring taxpayers dollars aren’t
used to bail out sanctuary cities
Johnson, who had to reach a bipartisan consensus on the new proposal, weighed in on Sunday, saying it was unwise to have a government shutdown months before the election, a view shared by Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader in the Senate.
"While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances. As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice," the House speaker noted.
Politics
Mitch McConnell advierte sobre la consecuencias de un cierre del Gobierno
Williams Perdomo
What's in the new proposal to avoid a government shutdown?
- $231 million for the Secret Service.
- The new bill leaves out the State American Voter Eligibility Protection Act (SAVE), which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration.
- It also excludes $2 billion for the Department of Defense for Virginia-class "ship construction and conversion," a figure included in the previous bill.
- The new legislation also fails to address the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) deficit. The agency already warned that it projects a $12 billion shortfall by fiscal 2025.
- It also excludes the additional $10 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster relief fund.
- The new legislation would fund the government for three months, cutting in half the time frame of the previous proposal.