Trump says decision to delay his sentencing in Bragg case confirms his innocence

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Judge Juan Merchan's decision to postpone his sentencing in the New York criminal case against him until after the November presidential election. Trump interpreted the postponement as confirmation that "everyone realizes there was no case" for the allegations against him.

The sentencing, which was scheduled for Sept. 18, has been rescheduled for Nov. 26, just after the election. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump reiterated his innocence, claiming that he "did nothing wrong" and describing the case as an unwarranted "witch hunt." According to Trump, the postponement shows that the case lacks merit.

"The case was delayed because everyone realizes there was no case and I did nothing wrong. It is a case that should never have been brought," he said.

The former president, who was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, stemming from an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has appealed the verdict and maintained that the prosecution is politically motivated, especially in an election year.

Judge Merchan's arguments

Judge Merchan, in his explanation, argued that the postponement was necessary to maintain the integrity of the judicial process, assuring that the sentencing hearing must be free of distractions or distortions. He noted that the current political climate, influenced by the upcoming elections and Trump's participation as a presidential candidate, complicates the hearing. He wants to appear to not be an influence on the electoral outcome.

Reaction from the Trump team

Trump's team, represented by attorney Todd Blanche, was of the opinion that the ruling should be dismissed under presidential immunity. Blanche stressed that the case is a "political persecution" and criticized the presentation of evidence which included official White House communications.

For his part, Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, also insisted that the case should be dismissed. Cheung accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of trying to interfere in the election, backing the former president's view that he faces politically motivated prosecution.