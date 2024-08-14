'Chasing Trump', the documentary that unmasks the four prosecutors in the cases against the former president

Published by Vanessa Vallejo Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

An unprecedented wave of accusations was unleashed against former President Donald Trump just months after the election. The United States has been known for being a country that respects the independence of powers, and where its leaders enjoy presidential immunity enshrined in the Constitution, but everything seems to have changed with Trump. Morningstar Studios in collaboration with American Greatness has produced a documentary that shows the true political motivations of the four prosecutors who have brought the cases against Trump.

The documentary features Alvin Bragg, Letitia James, Jack Smith and Fani Willis, as "four corrupt politically motivated prosecutors." Analyzing the history of each of these characters, the documentary argues that the accusations that rained down simultaneously against Trump are not the result of the search for truth and justice, but respond to an unscrupulous intention to destroy Trump by several means: sending him to jail, breaking him financially, and destroying his reputation in order to influence the American vote.

The timing of the emergence of all these indictments is critical to understanding that this is a political persecution. The four prosecutors waited about 30 months to file indictments that are unprecedented in this country.

Jack Smith

Prosecutor Jack Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the investigations against Trump in relation to what happened on January 6 and the alleged mishandling of classified documents by the former president. The documentary explains why Smith is a fan of the "get trump philosophy." Several experts point to Smith as a prosecutor who takes his legal tactics to the limit, even violating the rules.

Smith would have used tactics such as forcing lawyers to testify against their own clients. Defendants should have the peace of mind to talk and consult with their lawyers without worrying that later the prosecutor is going to try to cross-examine them and learn about those conversations. But Smith is widely known in the legal world for pushing the boundaries of what is considered ethical.

Smith's team also allegedly tried to coerce a witness by threatening to jeopardize his lawyer's application to become a judge. Smith would have indirectly, but clearly, the documentary claims, threatened Walt Nauta's lawyer, implying that if his client did not turn against Trump, his application to be a D.C. judge would be in jeopardy. But to those who know Smith this comes as no surprise, he has already in the past been accused of prosecutorial misconduct.

The documentary argues that Smith built a case based on bogus legal theories, among other things trashing free speech enshrined in the Constitution. Presidents, protected by the First Amendment, are free to protest an election and speak as a private citizen. If raising doubts about election results were a crime, Democrats should have been put in jail in 2000, 2004 and 2016. But election objections are protected by the Electoral Count Act of 1,887.

Smith not only has a long history of accusations related to prosecutorial misconduct, using far-fetched legal theories and pushing the rules to the limit, but he also has a family that openly activists for Democrats. His wife has made several documentaries, one of them about the Obamas, and has also donated to the Biden campaign. Prosecutor Garland didn't even bother to pick someone who might appear objective. The reason, according to the documentary, is that Biden's Justice Department needed someone willing to do what was necessary to find Trump guilty.

Fani Willis

Willis is the Fulton County prosecutor in Georgia who accused Trump of trying to reverse the election results in 2020. Willis literally campaigned promising to go after Trump if he won the election. She has also used his indictment against Trump to raise money and has bragged every chance he gets about her investigation against the former president.

Willis waited two and a half years to bring her indictment against Donald Trump to coincide with the start of the election campaign. She also forced the GOP nominee to posing for the famous mugshot that was celebrated by many Democrats as a trophy.

As the case against Trump progressed the entire country learned that Willis was romantically involved with one of his top staffers, Nathan Wade. Possibly the prosecutor hired him after their affair began. Willis would have authorized payments of more than $ 650,000 to the office of her boyfriend and during the time they worked together they made several trips as a couple. The expenses, according to the transactions investigated, were paid by him.

Following the investigation into Willis' misconduct, Judge McAfee ruled that the relationship created the perception of a conflict of interest and required Wade to resign. The judge further said that Willis had testified in an unprofessional manner and that there was reasonable doubt as to whether he had lied in his testimony.

It was also revealed that the couple visited the White House, the documentary highlights that this matter raises serious questions about whether this case is part of acoordinated political persecution from the Biden Administration against President Trump.

Alvin Bragg



Bragg is one of many Soros-funded Democratic prosecutors. Bragg accused Trump of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to hide information and influence the 2016 presidential election. The documentary highlights that far-left tycoon George Soros invested $1 million in Bragg's campaign.

Bragg's indictment has been called by many legal experts one of the weakest cases ever made famous in the history of this country. Until the end of the case many lawyers publicly stated that it was not even clear what crime the former president was charged with. In this case the timing is particularly telling, Bragg reassembled a case about something that happened more than eight years ago and that was even difficult to revive because the first indictment was already time-barred.

The documentary also points out that while Bragg is obsessed with indicting Donald Trump, New York has become a place full of criminals who are released again and again. Where laws don't work and where Police officers have resigned in historic numbers because they have to do a very high risk job without the support of authorities and personalities like DA Bragg.

Letitia James

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, was also endorsed in campaign by Soros, and also pledged to go after Trump if he won the election. "I'm running for attorney general because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president," she said while campaigning.

Trump has been doing real estate business in New York for decades, and a few months before the election, prosecutor James was provoked to indict him for allegedly inflating the price of his properties to get loans from banks. In yet another absurd case that leaves many pundits gasping, James brought an indictment in which there are no victims.

Not only is it that Trump paid off all the loans, but the banks did their own studies on the value of the properties in question and went ahead with the loans. They also testified that they were happy to do business with Trump and would be willing to do so again.

The four prosecutors who have led the charges against Trump are openly enemies of the former president. Several were directly funded by Soros and campaigned promising to go after Trump. The American Greatness documentary not only presents details of the background of these prosecutors, but calls attention to the danger of allowing Justice to be used as a political weapon. The attacks on Trump in judicial matters not only influence the election results, but destroy the independence of powers and open the door so that henceforth judges instead of dedicating themselves to dispensing justice, will be busy pursuing their enemies and imposing their ideas above the will of the people.