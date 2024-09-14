ABC News moderator admits to focusing her fact-checking on Trump because of CNN's lack of live verification in the first debate

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, who moderated the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump along with her partner David Muir, admitted in a statement to Los Angeles Times that her fact-checking of the former Republican president was conditional.

In particular, David admitted to the newspaper that the way he rebuked, interrupted and "corrected" Trump during the debate was planned because the CNN moderators did not do the same during the first debate, where President Joe Biden, who weeks later dropped out of the presidential race, looked very bad.

"Davis, wearing pink glasses while speaking to The Times over breakfast at the Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia, said the decision to attempt to correct the candidates was in response to the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Biden, whose poor performance led to his exit from the race," reads the pages of the LA Times.

"People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators," acknowledged the anchorwoman, who said she and Muir were ready to do fact-checks on either candidate.

However, the anchors did not correct Harris live, who had a quiet night compared to Trump, who was interrupted, corrected and rebuked several times by the moderators throughout the night.

Many conservative journalists, Trump supporters and the Republican candidate himself criticized the performance of Davis and Muir as biased and dishonest.

For example, Fox News anchor Jesse Watters claimed that "ABC News' reputation was the real loser" of the debate.

However, the progressive press acknowledged the work of the anchors. In particular, The Los Angeles Times praised Davis in the article, calling her a "rising star" who "held Trump's feet to the fire."

For now, a second debate between Harris and Trump seems unlikely, as the former Republican chairman's campaign refuses to return to the stage amid an uptick in polls in key states.