Donald Trump rules out a new debate with Kamala Harris: "She should have done that during the last almost four years."

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

This Thursday, Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social social network that he will not debate Vice President Kamala Harris again. The former president argued that he has already discussed at length fundamental issues such as inflation and immigration, both in his previous showdown with Joe Biden and in his recent debate with Harris.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I want a rematch,'" Trump wrote, claiming he won last Tuesday's debate and recalling that immediately after the argument, Harris asked for a second chance to face the Republican nominee.

Trump added that, instead of insisting on another debate, Harris "should focus on what she should have done during the last almost four year period." According to the former president, the Biden-Harris administration has allowed a massive influx of "criminals and mentally deranged people" into the country unchecked, in addition to driving inflation to levels that are ruining the middle class.

"Everybody knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe," he added.

The former chairman also claimed that Harris did not appear in the debate with Fox and refused to do so with NBC and CBS so he reiterated that there would not be another opportunity.

Kamala Harris' response

In response to Trump's statements, Kamala Harris called for another debate during a rally in North Carolina, arguing that voters deserve another chance to hear from both candidates. "This election and the stakes couldn't be higher," the vice president noted.

Last Tuesday's debate was the first showdown between Harris and Trump since she was officially nominated as the Democratic candidate in late July. During the encounter, Harris repeatedly tried to draw Trump's attention to topics such as the size of his events, President Biden and immigration-related conspiracy theories.