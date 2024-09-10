Blinken's unusual criticism of Israel after Turkish-American activist killed during clash between IDF and Palestinian rioters

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

After Israel published the findings of its investigation into the death of American-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (26) during a recent clash between Palestinian rioters and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Jerusalem.

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the young activist died after being injured by indirect and unintended impact by Israeli troops when they were being attacked by dozens of violent Palestinian protesters who set tires on fire and were throwing rocks at troops, Blinken argued during a press conference with his British counterpart David Lammy that "no one should be shot and killed for attending a protest. No one should have to put their life at risk just for freely expressing their views."

According to IDF findings, the young activist was hit by a bullet aimed at one of the main instigators of the violent protest that put the physical integrity of Israeli troops at risk.

However, Blinken appeared to disregard the investigation and made hostile statements toward Israel with unusual expressions. In fact, the official urged the Jewish state to change its "rules of engagement" in the West Bank and targeted Jewish "extremists" residing in that area without mentioning Palestinian terrorism against Israeli civilians.

Blinken added that Eygi had been "killed at the hands of Israeli security forces. It’s not acceptable. It has to change. And we’ll be making that clear to the senior-most members of the Israeli government."

The IDF added, "Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID). The findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps upon its conclusion." It expressed "its deepest regret over the death" of the activist.