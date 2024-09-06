American-Turkish activist dies in clash between Palestinian rioters and Israeli forces

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Aysenur Eygi, an American human rights activist of Turkish descent, was shot dead during a violent protest carried out by Palestinian rioters in the Palestinian town of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit claimed that Israeli troops responded with gunfire toward a "main instigator" who was throwing stones at Jewish state forces, posing a threat to the soldiers. It added that the claim that a foreign national was killed by gunfire in the area is being investigated, noting that the details of the incident and the circumstances of her death are being examined.

Palestinian officials claimed that the 26-year-old woman, who also held Turkish citizenship, was struck by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bullets.

Jack Lew, U.S. ambassador to Israel, described the death as "tragic" and assured that Washington is working to clarify the circumstances of the incident. In addition, the diplomat sent his condolences to the Eygi family.

Turkey and Palestinians take aim at Israel

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, as expected, blamed Israel, calling the incident a "murder perpetrated by the Netanyahu government." It added that the Jewish state is trying to "intimidate" those who help the Palestinians and "peacefully fight against genocide."

Ankara added that Israel will have to take responsibility for "crimes against humanity" in international courts.

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), also took aim at Israel, sending condolences to the young woman's family and stating that "the occupation forces" must "be held accountable in international courts."

According to Palestinian reports, the young activist was participating in a protest against the construction of housing in Israeli settlements in the West Bank when she was injured and was evacuated by an ambulance in critical condition to a hospital in Nablus, where she eventually died.

In addition, reports noted that the activist was a volunteer for the pro-Palestinian movement Fazaa.

Reports added that another Palestinian protester, aged 18, was injured during the violent protest against Israeli forces.