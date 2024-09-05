Microphones muted: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will not be able to interrupt each other during the debate

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

The campaigns of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have finally reached an agreement on microphone regulations during the presidential debate the two will hold on Sept. 10 on ABC.

Despite the efforts of the Democratic candidate, who had been trying to change the rules, ultimately the microphones of both opponents will remain muted as long as they do not intervene in the talk. They will only be able to unmute, ABC News reported, if there is meaningful dialogue between the two opponents.

Kamala Harris' campaign team finally relented in its attempt to keep the microphones on throughout the encounter and, they reported in a letter sent to ABC News obtained by The New York Times, even though they believe Kamala Harris will be at a disadvantage with this decision, they accept that the microphones will remain muted:

"Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, will be fundamentally disadvantaged by this format, which will serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the Vice President. We suspect this is the primary reason for his campaign's insistence on muted microphones." Letter sent by Kamala Harris' campaign team to ABC News.

As assured by the Democratic campaign team, they agreed to have the microphones muted in an attempt to save the debate since, they argued, by refusing to agree, Trump might back down and not attend the event.

"Notwithstanding our concerns, we understand that Donald Trump is a risk to skip the debate altogether, as he has threatened to do previously, if we do not accede to his preferred format. We do not want to jeopardize the debate. For this reason, we accepted the full set of rules proposed by ABC, including muted microphones," Kamala Harris' team assured.

Donald Trump's campaign team assured that they had decided to accept that regulation, which was already put into practice during the debate between the Republican candidate and President Joe Biden, since the former president simply wanted to respect the agreement they had reached with the television network.

"We agreed to the same rules. I don't know, doesn't matter to me. I'd rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn't like it the last time but it worked out fine," Donald Trump said in remarks reported by CBS News.