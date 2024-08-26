Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responds to family criticism over his support for Trump: "We all need to be able to disagree and still love each other"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 25 de agosto, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has generated considerable backlash within his family following his decision to endorse former President Donald Trump. In a recent interview, Kennedy addressed the criticisms but remained steadfast in his decision

Family tension and political differences.

During his appearance on Fox News Sunday, Kennedy expressed his understanding of the concerns of his family, which is mostly aligned with the Democratic Party and works for the Joe Biden Administration. Despite the tensions his decision has caused, Kennedy stressed that there has always been an atmosphere for debate and divergent opinions in the Kennedy family. He also emphasized that while the situation has created friction, respect and family love remain intact.

"I understand that they're troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in an environment where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other," he said, stressing that all members of his family are free to take their positions on these issues. "There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me," he added.

Differences with his wife

Kennedy also addressed discrepancies with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, who does not fully agree with his decision to support Trump. Although Kennedy avoided delving into specific details about the tension in their relationship, he acknowledged that this discrepancy has been uncomfortable. Hines had expressed reservations on social media, reflecting on how the decision has impacted his personal life.

"I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other," he said.

Kennedy brothers' letter

Five of Kennedy's siblings released a letter criticizing his endorsement of Trump. The letter, signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy, expressed that Kennedy's decision represents a betrayal of family values championed for decades. The siblings expressed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and called RFK Jr.'s decision "a sad ending to a sad story." They emphasized their commitment to a future defined by individual freedom and national pride.

Political context and criticism of the DNC

Kennedy's decision to endorse Trump fits into a broader political context. In announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race, Kennedy accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of organizing a "sham primary" to secure Joe Biden's nomination without allowing a serious challenge. According to Kennedy, the DNC not only waged a "legal war" against Trump but also against him, leading him to withdraw from the race and express support for Trump.