RFK Jr.'s Secret Service protection ends after suspending his candidacy and endorsing Trump

25 de agosto, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost Secret Service protection after suspending his presidential campaign as an independent candidate and endorsing former President Donald Trump. His campaign team confirmed that, by dropping out of the race, Kennedy no longer has the security typically given to top presidential candidates.

In a statement in Phoenix, Kennedy explained that his support for Trump responds to the lack of a viable path to the White House. Although he assured that he would not withdraw his name from all ballots, he announced that he would do so in competitive states where he could negatively influence the results. Before suspending his candidacy, Kennedy had managed to position himself in more than 20 states.

Security concerns.

President Joe Biden had decided that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should receive Secret Service protection after an assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. The move was not only intended to ensure Kennedy's safety but also responded to general concern for his well-being, as his family has been marked by similar tragedies. Both his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, ex-President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated in the 1960s, making Kennedy's safety a priority.

The legacy of the Kennedy campaign and its future impact.

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign, though now scaled back, continues to maintain a presence in several states. This persistence could create uncertainty about its impact on the election, as his name continues to be recognized and his message still resonates with certain groups of voters.

As the political landscape evolves, Kennedy's endorsement of Donald Trump could have a significant effect on electoral dynamics. On one hand, this endorsement could consolidate voters who shared Kennedy's views, leading them to align more closely with Trump. On the other hand, it could also fragment support among those who saw Kennedy as a distinct alternative, creating divisions within his electoral base.